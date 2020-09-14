ComiXology is kicking off the week by launching a new up to 67% off Marvel World War Hulk sale with deals on digital single issue reads and graphic novels from under $1. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick and a great place to dive in would be with Planet Hulk at $9.99. Also available for free with a ComiXology Unlimited subscription. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 60% discount, matches the second-best to date, and is the lowest we’ve seen in 5-months. This 401-page novel offers a unique twist on the giant green Avenger, throwing the Hulk into the chaos of a savage alien planet. Diving into this read details how the hero will have to face off against oppressed barbarian tribes, a corrupt emperor, deadly woman warriors, and more. Head below for additional top picks from the Hulk comics sale.

Other notable deals include:

Planet Hulk synopsis:

Savage alien planet. Oppressed barbarian tribes. Corrupt emperor. Deadly woman warrior. Gladiators and slaves. Battle axes and hand blasters. Monsters and heroes… and the Incredible Hulk! Collecting Incredible Hulk Vol. 2 #92-105, plus stories from Amazing Fantasy Vol. 2 #15, Giant-Size Hulk Vol. 2 #1, and the Planet Hulk Gladiator Guidebook.

