Clean up your outdoor spaces with Greenworks’ $199 electric pressure washer

Lowe’s offers the Greenworks 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $199 shipped. Regularly $239, today’s deal is down from the original $299 price tag and the best we’ve seen in months. As fall weather rolls in, it’s time to start thinking about cleaning up your outdoor space. Going with an all-electric pressure washer like this is a great option, packing 2000PSI of pressure and a maximum flow of 1.2GPM. Other notable features include bundled tips for various tasks, a 25-foot kink-resistant hose, and a 35-foot power cord. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’d rather work within the confines of your existing setup, consider picking up a top-rated pressure washer hose attachment instead. This model sells for $21 at Amazon and delivers everything you need to tackle cleanup around the house. You’ll miss out on some of the power provided by the lead deal above, but for a fraction of the cost, this model may be worth the trade-off for some. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

You’ll find even more energy-conscious deals in our Green Deals guide. That includes a nice price drop on the more budget-friendly Sun Joe 1600PSI electric pressure washer. It’s not as powerful as the lead deal above, but there’s still a lot to like here. Most notably is its ultra-portable design that will go just about anywhere.

Greenworks Pro 2000PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Heavy-duty household cleaning requires tools that are as serious as you are. This powerful pressure washer helps eliminate headaches and hassles as effectively as it does dirt, grime and any other determined detritus. Detailed design allows you to handle with ease, and a 25-foot hose proves to be a staunch partner for every job.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!