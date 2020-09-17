Hover-1 Journey sports 14MPH electric scooter speeds for $290 ($60 off)

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Journey Electric Folding Scooter in various colors for $289.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy, today only. For comparison, it originally sold for $400 but has trended around $350 recently. Today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen at Amazon in months. With a fully-collapsible design, there’s a lot to like here. This model can support riders up to 220-pounds with speeds topping out at 14MPH. Users will also be able to count on a maximum distance of 16-miles with a full charge, which should be enough for local commutes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Consider the Gotrax GXL V2 at $248. It features mostly comparable specs to the lead deal, however, the range is slightly less at 12-miles. If you’re willing to sacrifice a bit there, this is a great alternative to the Hover featured above. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 1,900 Amazon customers.

Hover-1 Journey Electric Folding Scooter features:

36V UL 2272 Certified battery pack Simple to charge with the provided easy-to-use charger

300 W Motor Reaches speeds up to 14 mph – Weight capacity of 264 lbs to ensure safe riding.

8.5 inch tires allow for greater stability.

Foldable design – Convenient, Stylish and exciting form of transportation.

Electronic and foot brake capability – Help the scooter come to a complete stop safely.

