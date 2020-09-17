Hover-1 Journey sports 14MPH electric scooter speeds for $290 ($60 off)

- Sep. 17th 2020 9:02 am ET

0

Amazon offers the Hover-1 Journey Electric Folding Scooter in various colors for $289.99 shipped. You’ll also find this offer over at Best Buy, today only. For comparison, it originally sold for $400 but has trended around $350 recently. Today’s deal is $30 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen at Amazon in months. With a fully-collapsible design, there’s a lot to like here. This model can support riders up to 220-pounds with speeds topping out at 14MPH. Users will also be able to count on a maximum distance of 16-miles with a full charge, which should be enough for local commutes. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Consider the Gotrax GXL V2 at $248. It features mostly comparable specs to the lead deal, however, the range is slightly less at 12-miles. If you’re willing to sacrifice a bit there, this is a great alternative to the Hover featured above. Rated 3.8/5 stars by over 1,900 Amazon customers.

Head over to our Green Deals guide for additional price drops on eco-friendly products that not only save on cash, but also help cut down on your waste. One standout this week is the Sun Joe 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $60, which is down from the usual $100 price tag.

Hover-1 Journey Electric Folding Scooter features:

  • 36V UL 2272 Certified battery pack Simple to charge with the provided easy-to-use charger
  • 300 W Motor Reaches speeds up to 14 mph – Weight capacity of 264 lbs to ensure safe riding.
  • 8.5 inch tires allow for greater stability.
  • Foldable design – Convenient, Stylish and exciting form of transportation.
  • Electronic and foot brake capability – Help the scooter come to a complete stop safely.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Hover

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp