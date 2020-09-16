Today’s Android app deals + freebies: Codex of Victory, A Dark Room, more

- Sep. 16th 2020 2:51 pm ET

All of today’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking. After seeing a solid freebie offer on Teach Your Monster to Read this morning, we are now ready to collect all of today’s most notable price drops on apps from Google Play and beyond. Highlights of today’s lineup include titles like Codex of Victory, PDF Editor & Creator, A Dark Room, Smart Touch Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s collection of Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by Moto Edge 5G Android Smartphone back down at its all-time low of $500. Deals on Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ 5G smartphones are also still live today alongside its latest Galaxy Buds Live in-ears. Wearable deals continue as well with the Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker as well as Fossil’s Fall Refresh Sale with up to 70% off smartwatches. On the accessory side of things, Anker launched a new Amazon sale with loads of deals from $22 and this morning’s roundup is filled with discounted charging and audio gear, among other things.

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

More on Codex of Victory:

Human society has been divided. On one side, the natural course of human evolution has been disrupted. What started as an attempt to adapt to the harsh conditions of outer space and hostile planets, led to the creation of a weird race of transhuman cyborgs – the Augments. Driven by a desire to ‘liberate’ ordinary humans from the limitations of their wholly organic bodies, the Augments have launched a full-scale attack. Now we must defend our territory and fight back, to save our Kingdoms and all of humanity as we know it!

