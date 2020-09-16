Moto Edge 5G Android Smartphone returns to all-time low at $500 (Save $200)

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Also available directly from Motorola for the same price. Down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Sporting a 6.7-inch OLED Endless Edge display with 90Hz refresh rate, Moto Edge delivers 5G connectivity with 256GB of storage, up to 2-day battery life, and a Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor. A triple camera array rests along the back of the device, bringing a 64MP main sensor alongside telephoto and 2x optical zoom lenses to your mobile photography kit. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Another notable feature on Moto Edge is expandable microSD storage, making Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select Card at $20 a great way to spend some of your savings. Whether you have a large photo collection right now or just anticipate needing the extra space down the road, it’s a great way to supplement the smartphone.

Over at Verizon, we’re still tracking a similar $200 discount on the Motorola edge+ Smartphone. And then over in our Android guide, you’ll find deals on Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ 5G handsets from $800, as well as all of the best app and game discounts in our latest roundup right here.

Moto Edge 5G Smartphone features:

Pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, the Edge 5G 256GB Smartphone from Moto is engineered to deliver a high-end experience in nearly every category. The Edge supports next gen 5G wireless networks for super-fast downloads and HD video streaming. From videos to mobile gaming, it all looks seamless on the giant 6.7″ OLED Endless Edge display that seems to go on forever as it wraps around both sides of the phone.

