Moto Edge 5G Android Smartphone returns to all-time low at $500 (Save $200)

- Sep. 16th 2020 9:36 am ET

0

B&H is currently offering the unlocked Moto Edge 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $499.99 shipped. Also available directly from Motorola for the same price. Down from its usual $700 going rate, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, marks only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Sporting a 6.7-inch OLED Endless Edge display with 90Hz refresh rate, Moto Edge delivers 5G connectivity with 256GB of storage, up to 2-day battery life, and a Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor. A triple camera array rests along the back of the device, bringing a 64MP main sensor alongside telephoto and 2x optical zoom lenses to your mobile photography kit. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Another notable feature on Moto Edge is expandable microSD storage, making Samsung’s 128GB EVO Select Card at $20 a great way to spend some of your savings. Whether you have a large photo collection right now or just anticipate needing the extra space down the road, it’s a great way to supplement the smartphone.

Over at Verizon, we’re still tracking a similar $200 discount on the Motorola edge+ Smartphone. And then over in our Android guide, you’ll find deals on Samsung’s Galaxy S20/+ 5G handsets from $800, as well as all of the best app and game discounts in our latest roundup right here.

Moto Edge 5G Smartphone features:

Pushing the boundaries of mobile technology, the Edge 5G 256GB Smartphone from Moto is engineered to deliver a high-end experience in nearly every category. The Edge supports next gen 5G wireless networks for super-fast downloads and HD video streaming. From videos to mobile gaming, it all looks seamless on the giant 6.7″ OLED Endless Edge display that seems to go on forever as it wraps around both sides of the phone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android

Android
Motorola

Motorola

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go