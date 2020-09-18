Columbia takes up to 60% off web specials from $20: Jackets, pullovers, more

Columbia is currently offering up to 60% off its web specials with promo code SAVE60 at checkout. Inside this sale find deals on fall jackets, pullovers, hiking boots, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Titan Pass 2.0 II Fleece Jacket is currently on sale for $40 and originally was priced at $99. This cozy jacket is lightweight, perfect for layering, and comes in several color options. It also has three large pockets to store essentials and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal is the SH/FT Hiking Boots for men that are currently marked down to $62. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $130. They’re waterproof, cushioned, have a rubber outsole for added traction and come in three color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

