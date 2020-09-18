Columbia takes up to 60% off web specials from $20: Jackets, pullovers, more

- Sep. 18th 2020 8:52 am ET

0

Columbia is currently offering up to 60% off its web specials with promo code SAVE60 at checkout. Inside this sale find deals on fall jackets, pullovers, hiking boots, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign up) receive complimentary delivery. The men’s Titan Pass 2.0 II Fleece Jacket is currently on sale for $40 and originally was priced at $99. This cozy jacket is lightweight, perfect for layering, and comes in several color options. It also has three large pockets to store essentials and the material is infused with stretch for added comfort. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Another notable deal is the SH/FT Hiking Boots for men that are currently marked down to $62. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $130. They’re waterproof, cushioned, have a rubber outsole for added traction and come in three color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Columbia

Columbia

About the Author