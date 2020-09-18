Hisense’s 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV drops to Amazon low at $523.50 (Save 25%)

Amazon is currently offering the Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV for $523.60 shipped. Typically fetching up to $700 and recently having dropped to $650, today’s offer saves you upwards of 25%, beats previous discounts by $77, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Bring a 65-inch TV to your home theater and reap the benefits of its built-in Roku functionality. With support for various streaming services in tow, you’ll be able to watch plenty of content in 4K from Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, and even the second season of the Mandalorian when it drops next month on Disney+. Four HDMI ports round out the notable features. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Drop down to the 55-inch model of this Hisense TV to save even more. This offering gets you the same Roku functionality and 4K picture quality, but in a smaller package. It’ll currently set you back $430 at Amazon, delivering plenty of savings along the way compared to the lead deal.

If AirPlay 2 is more your speed, Sony’s 55-inch 4K TV is definitely worth a look now that it has been marked down by $228. On top of an impressive roster of smart features, you’ll also enjoy a 120Hz refresh rate that gamers are sure to appreciate. And speaking of, here’s everything you need to know about securing a pre-order for the PS5, as well as the Xbox Series X/S.

Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart Roku TV features:

Perfect for presenting your favorite movies, shows, sports, and gaming, the Hisense 65r8f 65-inch 4k ULED smart TV creates astonishing images with enhanced color, details and depth to transform your favorite entertainment into an ultra-new reality. Powered by exclusive technologies to amplify color, contrast, brightness, and smooth motion, Hisense Roku TV r8f series ULED smart TVs combine incredible, ultra-bright 4k detail with the intuitively smart Roku TV.

