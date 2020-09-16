Sony’s 55-inch 4K TV packs AirPlay 2, 120Hz refresh rate, more at $228 off

Amazon is currently offering the Sony X900H 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV for $969.99 shipped with the price automatically dropping at checkout. Down from its usual $1,198 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $228 in savings, beats our previous mention by $30, and marks a new all-time low. Sony’s X900H delivers 4K picture to your setup complete with a 55-inch screen, HDR support, and full array local dimming. You can also count on a 120Hz refresh rate for gaming, and AirPlay 2 is joined by HomeKit, built-in streaming media features, as well as Alexa. You’ll also find four HDMI ports built-in here, as well. Over 355 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you’re just looking to bring AirPlay 2 and other upgrades to the bedroom TV, going with Sony’s X800H 43-inch 4K Smart TV might be a better buy at $598. This offering isn’t quite as home theater-worthy as the featured TV, but will still deliver much of the same functionality in a smaller package. You’ll also save quite a bit, as well.

Upgrade movie night even further by taking a look through all of the deals in our home theater guide. Right now, you can also save on Yamaha’s Bluetooth Sound Bar with built-in Alexa at a low of $180. That’s on top of a pair of Harman’s Citation Surround Speakers at $150 and even more.

Sony X900H 55-inch 4K AirPlay 2 TV features:

All of your favorite content, displayed in rich and life-like 4K HDR. The X900H is engineered with picture quality in mind, complimented by Full Array LED, TRILUMINOS Display, and X-Tended Dynamic Range technologies contributing to an experience that accurately portrays everything you watch and play. Connect Alexa to your compatible Sony TV to stream smart camera feeds with your voice. You can also ask Alexa to play music, launch video apps, and more and see it all on your Sony TV.

