Lenovo’s 43-inch Gaming Monitor falls to new low at $749 (Save $450), more

Microsoft is currently offering the Lenovo Legion Y44w-10 43.4-inch Gaming Monitor for $749 shipped. Down from its $1,199 going rate, you’ll currently find it for $1,033 direct from Lenovo, with today’s offer coming in at $49 below our previous mention. This is also a new all-time low. Lenovo’s Legion monitor delivers 43.4-inches of screen real estate complete with a 3840×1200 resolution. Its 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support are sure to be big hits with the gaming crowd, which round out the notable features. And then in terms of I/O, you’re looking at two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, and two USB-C inputs, as well as a 4-port USB 3.0 hub. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Amazon has the LG 32UN880-B 32-inch Ultrafine Ergo Monitor for $649.99 shipped. Note: It’s currently back-ordered, but you can still secure the deal price. Down from $700, today’s offer marks the very first price cut to date and is subsequently a new all-time low. Geared towards reclaiming space on your desk, the LG Ergo features a unique mount that clamps to the back of your desk. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a $191 discount on LG’s 34-inch UltraWide 1440p Monitor, which has dropped to a new all-time low at $449. That’s alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide right now.

Lenovo Legion 43-inch Gaming Monitor features:

Level up your gaming experience with the Lenovo Legion Y44-w10 gaming monitor. Zoom around corners and take headshots like a pro with a 144 Hz refresh rate that reduces motion blur during periods of rapid movement, so you see every detail clearly, even at top speeds. The curved, VESA-certified display, AMD FreeSync technology, and Harman Kadon audio work together to deliver full immersion and powerful gameplay.

