Save $191 on LG’s 34-inch UltraWide 1440p Monitor at a new low of $449, more

BuyDig is currently offering the LG 34-inch UltraWide 1440p Monitor for $449 shipped when code MED26 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $640 going rate you’ll find at Amazon and B&H right now, today’s offer amounts to 30% in savings, beats the best prices we’ve seen there by $40, and marks a new all-time low. LG’s UltraWide upgrades your workstation or gaming rig with a curved 1440p panel. On top of its HDR support, you’ll also find a 65Hz refresh rate and 99% coverage of the sRGB color space. HDMI and DisplayPort highlight the included I/O here, but there’s also a 2-port USB 3.0 hub, as well. Over 225 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Update: Amazon is now offering the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor for $1,349.99. Down from its usual $1,700 going rate, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve tracked and is subsequently a new all-time low. This 49-inch display upgrades your battlestation with a 1440p resolution, NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and more. Rated 4/5 stars.

If the included adjustable stand doesn’t fit into your setup, spending some of the leftover cash on this well-reviewed VESA mount is a great call. It’ll only set you back $35 at Amazon, and provides a height-adjustable design that clamps to a desk. Plus, over 410 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

For more ways to upgrade your workstation, be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide. Right now, the ongoing discount on this adjustable aluminum MacBook stand at $42 has been joined by a notable price cut on Seagate’s fabric-wrapped portable 1TB SSD for $102. Or if you’ll be commuting to class, Timbuk2’s Spire MacBook Backpack is worth a look now that it has been marked down to $50.50.

LG 34-inch UltraWide 1440p Monitor features:

The 34WL85C 34″ 21:9 Curved HDR10 IPS Monitor from LG features an expansive 34″ IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel with a 3440 x 1440 resolution. Its curved edges wrap around your field-of-view, placing you right in the center of the action. Other specs include a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 300 cd/m² brightness rating, a 5 ms response time, and support for 1.07 billion colors. It’s also worth noting that this monitor supports HDR10 content, so you can enjoy content with vivid colors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!