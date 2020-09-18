Lenovo’s 10th gen i7 + RTX 2060 Legion 5I drops to $1,185 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the Lenovo Legion 5I 15-inch Gaming Laptop with 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB for $1,185 shipped. For comparison, a similar machine at Lenovo (just with a bit more storage) retails for $1,640, though it’s on sale for $1,320 right now. Today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked for Lenovo’s brand-new machine. You’ll find the latest 10th generation 6-core i7 processor here paired with NVIDIA’s RTX 2060 graphics card. Together, these allow you to enjoy playing some of your favorite AAA games, including the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 and Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. While reviews are slim here, Lenovo’s Legion lineup is well-rated.

Ditch the gaming design of the Legion above for Samsung’s hybrid-powered Galaxy Book S. On sale for $800, you’re saving $150 with this discount which marks an Amazon low. We spotted this deal a few days ago, and there’s no telling how long it’ll be around, so take advantage of it now if it’s something you’re interested in.

In need of an all-in-one desktop gaming and workstation solution? If so, be sure to check out NZXT’s Starter PC lineup. Pricing starts at just $699 and you’ll get a ready-to-play solution delivered right to your door. These computers offer fully-fledged gaming and workstation solutions with no building, tuning, or tweaking required.

Lenovo Legion 5I Laptop features:

Offering a plethora of performance features for any gamer in a clean, minimalist design, the Legion 5 pairs the latest 10th Generation IntelÂ® Coreâ¢ i7 H-Series processors with NVIDIAÂ® GeForce RTXâ¢ graphics, 2933 MHz DDR4 memory and M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage, all thermally tuned via Legion Coldfront 2.0. Enjoy maximum performance via Dual Burn Support, which pushes the CPU and GPU together for improved framerates. Plus, the Legion 5 combines blindingly fast refresh rates on a crisp 1080p IPS display with hair-trigger inputs via the Legion TrueStrike keyboard with softlanding switches, allowing you to scream past competition and rise up through the ranks.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!