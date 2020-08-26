Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was announced last week, but we’re getting our first in-depth look as to what all the game will have. From cross-generation cross-play support to free multiplayer and zombie post-launch content, this Call of Duty is shaping up to be the biggest one yet. Don’t worry, Warzone will tie into Black Ops Cold War with post-launch content just like Modern Warfare did, keeping the more than 75 million players worldwide tied into the latest that Activision has to offer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch on November 13 with cross-generation cross-play

We finally have the launch date for the latest Call of Duty game, Black Ops Cold War, which will hit shelves November 13. As a direct sequel to the original Black Ops, this game is set in the early 1980s. You’ll be dropped into the “depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical universe” in a “gripping experience where nothing is as it seems.” In addition to the standard story campaign, Black Ops Cold War brings with it an array of Cold War weapons and equipment with next-generation Black Ops multiplayer combat. There’s also an all-new co-operative mode featuring Zombies — something people have been waiting for.

Built for next-generation, but able to run on current hardware

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is built for next-generation consoles by Treyarch and Raven Software. It’ll release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC November 13 with versions for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X ready at launch, depending on which consoles are available.

“We are excited to launch the next blockbuster title in Call of Duty, one of the most iconic franchises in entertainment with over 100 million players across console, PC and mobile,” said Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard. “Black Ops Cold War will deliver a thrilling experience that will not only set the bar for next-generation action games but also keep our players connected to their friends.”

Be ready for a “gripping single-player campaign”

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the campaign was my favorite part of the game. From the looks of it, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be right up there with it. We’re told that “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War fuses elements of 1980s pop culture through a mind-bending conspiracy story, where deception and subterfuge are the norm.” The sequel to the cult-classic Call of Duty: Black Ops brings players to an iconic era where they’ll encounter historic figures and learn hard truths as they battle around the globe in places like East Berlin, Turkey, Vietnam, Soviet-era Moscow, and more. You’ll be tasked with stopping a plot decades in the making as you follow the trail of a shadowy figured named Perseus, whose mission is to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.

Online gaming is taken to the next level with both cross-platform and cross-generation syncing

Something that’s all-new here is cross-platform and cross-generation synchronization of your progress. This means that regardless of which platform or generation you play the game on, your progress will be there from previous sessions. This is something that gamers have been asking to be made for years. It’s awesome to see Call of Duty piloting the ship here.

There’ll also be a battle pass system and a steady stream of free post-launch content, including multiplayer maps, modes, and Zombies experiences, along with a robust schedule of in-game community events. On September 9, we’ll see the worldwide reveal of multiplayer gameplay. This will take place on the Call of Duty Twitch page, where we’ll get our first experience as to what’s to come.

Pre-order information and bonuses

Right now, you can pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, instantly unlocking digital rewards inside Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. You’ll also receive early access to the multiplayer beta, which will be announced “soon.”

