Be ready for the PS5 Collection: 1-yr. PlayStation Plus now $29 (Reg. $60)

CDKeys is now offering 1-year PlayStation Plus memberships for $28.69 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60, like it still fetches at Amazon, today’s offer is one of the best prices we have ever tracked and a perfect chance to either jump in for the first time or refresh your current subscription. With PlayStation Plus Collection on the way for PlayStation 5 owners, this deal is a great way to ensure you’re ready for backwards compatible PS4 games and more on day one. More details below.

As you likely already know, Playstation Plus memberships include multiplayer access, free games every month (September’s titles include Street Fighter V and PUBG), as well as even deeper deals during select PSN sales, like the one that’s running right now. However, it will also ensure your access to the new PlayStation Plus Collection — a series of top-tier PS4 games you can download and play on PS5 — we detailed yesterday afternoon alongside the Playstation 5 launch lineup.

While it has been a bit of an unorganized disaster thus far, you can get all the details on PlayStation 5 pre-orders right here. We are seeing some of the peripherals and game listings available today. And here’s everything you need to now about what sounds like a much more organized Xbox Series S/X pre-order schedule.

More on PlayStation Plus:

PlayStation Plus gives you access to exclusive online features for your PlayStation gaming consoles, including Free Monthly Games access and online multiplayer on PS4 systems.Active membership required to access PS Plus features and benefits. Online Multiplayer on PS4 Systems: Connect with your friends online in your favorite games.

