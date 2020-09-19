Today LEGO is announcing that it will be relaunching two of the more popular fan-inspired Ideas creations from the past several years. After previously retiring both the NASA Apollo Saturn V and Ship in a Bottle in previous years, the two creations will now be available once again later this fall. Head below the fold for additional information on the upcoming LEGO Apollo Saturn V rerelease.

LEGO plans to relaunch Apollo Saturn V Ideas kit

Given the popularity of the LEGO Ideas platform, two of its more iconic sets are now being released again after having been discontinued. First up there’s the Apollo Saturn V, which was originally released in 2017. It’s arguably the most sought-after set from the LEGO Ideas platform so far and brings the NASA spacecraft to brick-built form with 1,969-pieces.

Alongside just recreating a pretty iconic piece of American space exploration, the build measures over 39-inches tall and includes microfigs of NASA astronauts as well as authentic details from the Saturn V itself. Some other notable includes here is a miniature lunar lander and display stands for showing it off in your collection.

Then there’s the LEGO Ideas Ship in a Bottle, which first launched in the beginning of 2018. It includes just under 1,000-pieces and ushered in an era of kits that looked to blend home decor with brick-built creations. We previously found it to be a must-have in our hands-on review, and even with all of the sets that have come out since, we can still easily recommend it.

If you missed out on the first wave of releases, you’ll be able to assemble both the LEGO Ideas NASA Apollo Saturn V and Ship in a Bottle when each of the builds return to store shelves on November 1. Prices are slated to remain the same as when both creations originally launched, entering at $120 and $70 respectively. Both of the LEGO Ideas kits getting released again will be receiving new set numbers to correspond with their return to store shelves. The NASA Apollo Saturn V will now classified as set 92176, while the Ship in a Bottle will be 92177.

Here’s the official statement from LEGO:

The two sets are being re-launched due to popular demand, and as they had already left the market, we could not keep the original numbers. The agreements with the Fan Designers remain unchanged. Also: one of the new set numbers matches a fan designer’s birthday. They were both very involved in the process.

All of today’s news comes just after we got a look at 35 potential creations that LEGO is reviewing to be among the next Ideas creations. We’re also anticipating the announcement of yet another new set before the end of the year from the community-backed side of LEGO.

9to5Toys’ Take

The LEGO Ideas Saturn V is one of those sets that like many other fans, I absolutely regret not picking up the first time around. So the news that LEGO will be relaunching that set, alongside the Ship in a Bottle is massive news as we head into the holiday season.

