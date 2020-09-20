Kodak’s Ultra Mini Portable Projector falls to new 2020 low at $144 (Save 24%)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, DBROTH (98% positive all-time feedback from 539,000+) via Amazon is currently offering the Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector for $143.99 shipped. Typically fetching $190, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and marks a new 2020 low. This mini projector from Kodak delivers a portable form-factor thanks to a built-in battery that allows you to watch up to 2-hours of content on a single charge. It can display an up to 100-inch screen and projects in 1080p. HDMI headlines the incldued I/O, but there’s also a 3.5mm port, USB, and more. Over 825 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Don’t forget, we’re also still seeing Crosstour’s mini HDMI projector on sale for $59.50 right now. That’s on top of everything else in our home theater guide today, including TCL’s 65-inch Mini-LED TV at a new all-time low of $798.

Kodak Ultra Mini Portable Projector features:

Advanced DLP Optical Engine Boasts Superior LED Brightness, Exceptional Color Accuracy and Pristine 1080p HD Picture Quality (Best Performance when used in Dark to Dim-Lit Room). PALM SIZED PERFECTION – Smallest and Lightest DLP Projector in the World Slips Conveniently Into Your Handbag, Briefcase or Back Pocket for,Home, Work, Business or Play

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!