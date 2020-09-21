Genuine leather Apple Watch bands in various styles on sale for $8 (Save 50%)

BestWayStore (98% positive feedback in the past 12-months) via Amazon is currently offering its Genuine Leather Apple Watch Band in various styles and sizes for $7.99 Prime shipped when code 501R6JPH has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $16 going rate, today’s offer saves you 50% and matches our previous mention for one of the best prices of the year on a single leather band. Ditch Apple’s official leather offering and save plenty of extra cash by going with one of these bands. Available in various colors, these leather bands are compatible with every model of Apple Watch and elevate your style beyond a sport strap and the like. Over 545 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below the fold for more.

Leather Apple Watch Band features:

Made from High quality leather, Unique line design, not easy to fall off, simple and comfortable, the stylish apple watch band is suitable for all occasions. The Square Apple Bands are made of super soft leather with exquisite handcraftsmanship. We have combined the wrist size of most people with a double ring design and set ten small holes on the strap to provide more choices for more people.

