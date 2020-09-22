Prep for holiday baking with $150+ off KitchenAid Stand Mixers from $285

Target is now offering the 5-quart KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer (KV25G0X) for $299.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. But Target RedCard holders can knock the total down to $284.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $500 at Best Buy and $450 at Target, this model currently starts at $400 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is even less than Amazon’s renewed price, for comparison sake. If you’re looking to upgrade your holiday baking game this year, KitchenAid’s mixers are worth a closer look. Alongside the 10 built-in speed settings and its 525-watt motor, this model features a lift design to keep the 5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl in place without breaking your back. It comes with a wire whisk, flat beater, dough hook, and compatibility with the rest of the KitchenAid attachments. Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Target. More details below.

Now, if you don’t plan on taking your home baking all that seriously but still need a robust solution, save $100 with the Cuisinart Stand Mixer at $200. Or just go with the $41 Dash model and call it a day. Just don’t expect nearly as robust a mixer or the versatility of the wider KitchenAid mixer attachments.

While we are talking kitchenware, check out today’s deals on Amazon’s Espresso Machine and Home Depot’s wide-ranging faucet sale at up to 60% off. You’ll also want to swing by our home goods guide for loads of deals on furniture, mattresses, and much more.

More on the KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer:

The KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is perfect for heavy, dense mixtures. It offers the capacity to make up to 9 dozen cookies in a single batch and 10 speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whip ingredients quickly and easily. For even more versatility, use the power hub to turn your stand mixer into a culinary center, with over 10 optional hub powered attachments*, from food grinders to pasta makers and more.

