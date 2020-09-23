Score an all-time low on LEGO’s Technic 4X4 Off-Roader at $167 (33% off), more

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader for $166.99 shipped when code LEGO4X4 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 958-piece creation stacks up to over 12-inches long and 7-inches high. Alongside massive rubber ties that really nail the off-road look, there’s also a unique orange color scheme, working high-rise independent suspension, and more. LEGO rounds out this kit with built-in iPhone support thanks to the Powered UP hub, which allows you to control this kit like an RC car. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Be sure to get all the details on the upcoming LEGO and adidas shoes before they launch on Friday and then be sure to check out the new 1,200-piece Elf Club House set. Or if you’re looking to get some Star Wars action to hold you over until the Mandalorian season two drops, LEGO just announced a 1,100-piece The Child set earlier in the week.

LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader features:

This 4×4 app-controlled truck is powered by an advanced Smart Hub with 3 motors and operated via the LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app, which delivers super-precise movement and functionality for a highly immersive play experience.

