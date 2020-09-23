Score an all-time low on LEGO’s Technic 4X4 Off-Roader at $167 (33% off), more

- Sep. 23rd 2020 4:36 pm ET

0

Trusted retailer Zavvi is currently offering the LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader for $166.99 shipped when code LEGO4X4 has been applied at checkout. Typically fetching $250, like you’ll find at Amazon and direct from LEGO, today’s offer amounts to 33% in savings and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This 958-piece creation stacks up to over 12-inches long and 7-inches high. Alongside massive rubber ties that really nail the off-road look, there’s also a unique orange color scheme, working high-rise independent suspension, and more. LEGO rounds out this kit with built-in iPhone support thanks to the Powered UP hub, which allows you to control this kit like an RC car. Head below for more LEGO deals.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Be sure to get all the details on the upcoming LEGO and adidas shoes before they launch on Friday and then be sure to check out the new 1,200-piece Elf Club House set. Or if you’re looking to get some Star Wars action to hold you over until the Mandalorian season two drops, LEGO just announced a 1,100-piece The Child set earlier in the week.

LEGO Technic 4X4 X-treme Off-Roader features:

This 4×4 app-controlled truck is powered by an advanced Smart Hub with 3 motors and operated via the LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app, which delivers super-precise movement and functionality for a highly immersive play experience.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best LEGO Deals

Best LEGO Deals

LEGO Deals - Architecture, Angry Birds, DC Comics, Marvel, Star Wars, Ninjago, City, Pirates, Dimensions, Creator and more
Toys & Hobbies

Toys & Hobbies
Zavvi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go