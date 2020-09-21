Today, LEGO is officially giving Star Wars fans a first look at its upcoming The Child buildable character set ahead of the Mandalorian’s second season launching later this fall. Measuring over 7 inches tall, this brick-built version of the beloved Baby Yoda stacks up to nearly 1,100 pieces and brings the character to LEGO form in the most accurate way yet. Head below for a closer look at the new LEGO version of The Child and for all the details on adding this one to your collection.

LEGO unveils new brick-built Baby Yoda

We first got word that LEGO would be looking to assemble Baby Yoda as this year’s brick-built character earlier in the year. But as fans begin to get excited about the second season of the Mandalorian dropping at the end of October, we’re now getting an official look at the latest Star Wars kit.

Stacking up to 1,073 pieces, you’ll soon be able to assemble the iconic character in a nearly life-sized package. Once assembled, Baby Yoda stands over 7.5 inches tall, with his ears measuring over 8 inches wide. Aside from just nailing the overall appearance, you’ll be able to have The Child hold a LEGO version of the gear knob from the Razor Crest like in the show.

As we’ve come to expect from LEGO’s line of buildable characters, The Child also includes a display plaque with a minifigure version of Baby Yoda. Past editions of these builds have seen everything from a BB-8 to Porg, but today’s release is the first one from the expanded Star Wars universe.

Arriving later this fall

The new LEGO The Child set will officially be launching on October 30, the same day fans will be able to watch the first episode of the Disney+ series he’s from. It enters with a $79.99 price tag and will only be available direct from LEGO at launch. Pre-orders are slated to be going live later today, as well, for those looking to lock-in the latest creations from a galaxy far, far away.

9to5Toys’ Take

All things considered, I think LEGO did a pretty solid job at bringing the character to brick-built form here. It’s certainly a harder job to bring something like Baby Yoda to a more blocky medium like this while still capturing the adorable essence from the show. But with the right part usage and some intricate-looking techniques, I think LEGO was able to pull it off.

The number of included bricks and price tag are also appealing. At just $0.07 per brick, this is one packs a much better value than your average Star Wars set. Not to mention, it includes a The Child minifigure, making this the most affordable way to bring Baby Yoda to your LEGO collection. And with this being the latest Star Wars set of the year, I really think LEGO is closing out 2020 with a very solid offering for collectors or just all-around fans of The Mandalorian.

In the meantime, be sure to dive into our review with the new LEGO Razor Crest, as well as our hands-on look at the Baby Yoda and Mandalorian BrickHeadz figures.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!