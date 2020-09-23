This aluminum MacBook stand elevates your setup for $23.50 (Save 46%)

- Sep. 23rd 2020 2:35 pm ET

0

YTD Direct (98% positive all-time feedback from 10,000+) via Amazon is currently offering the Nulaxy Ergonomic Aluminum Laptop Stand for $23.41 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its $44 going rate and the $34 sale price directly from Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 46% discount and marks a new all-time low. Comprised of a single piece of aluminum, this laptop stand elevates a MacBook and more than 6-inches off your desk. Not only will it help tackle neck strain, but the design helps cool your machine with an open-backed design. Over 4,400 customers have left a 4.8/5 star rating. More details down below the fold.

At just $23.50, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a stand like the featured deal for less at Amazon. But getting your MacBook elevated by 6-inches off the desk isn’t a must, going with this more compact stand at $21 is a great way to pocket a little extra in savings. It carries a 4.8/5 star rating from over 745 customers, as well.

Then go hit up our Mac accessories guide for even more ways to improve your setup. Right now, you can save up to $300 on Sabrent Rocket Thunderbolt 3 SSDs from $160, which is joined by an ongoing sale that’s taking 22% off Azio’s typewriter-inspired Compact Bluetooth Keyboard at $172.

Nulaxy Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

MacBook stand works as a raiser to elevate the laptop screen to 6’’ for a perfect eye level fixes your posture and help to reduce neck pain back pain and eye strain Creating extra space and to work more ergonomically. Nulaxy C3 Laptop Stand is compatible with all laptops from 10-15 6 inches such as MacBook Air and Pro.

