Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Hearth & Hand Fall Collection is debuting at Target. If you’re looking to update your home with budget-friendly prices, this line is for you. There are over 90 new arrivals to choose from, with pricing ranging from $2 to $400. Today we’re sharing Joanna’s favorites from the collection. Head below to learn more, and be sure to check out our guide to the best men’s flannel shirts for this fall under $50.

Fall wreaths

A great way to make an entry look welcoming is with a wreath. The Hearth and Hand Fall Collection has an array of gorgeous wreaths at affordable prices. Joanna Gaines’ favorite style is the 24-inch Faux Bay Leaves Wreath that’s priced at $34.99. It’s great for seasonal and year-round use. It would also make a lovely focal point in a kitchen or over a fireplace.

Stoneware vases

The stoneware vases in the Hearth & Hand Fall Line are a neutral accent that work in any space, either with flowers or on their own. They come in a variety of size options and start at just $5.

‘Keys’ brass hook entryway sign

The Key Brass Hook is a stylish place to put your keys so you don’t lose them. It’s priced at $12.99 and features trendy gold accents. It features the word “KEYS” in bold block lettering.

Wood and cane office furniture

Refresh your office space with neutral furniture that will complement any space. The 4 Shelf Wood and Cane Bookcase is priced at $200. This bookcase will also add height to a room.

Candle holders

Candles are a decorative, inexpensive way to make your home smell festive. One of Joanna Gaines’ favorite styles of displaying candles is the Wood and Metal Single Candle Holder. The candle holder’s base is a wooden disc with a distressed white finish. It also has a long metal stem with a small single taper candle holder. This would suit a mantel, entry table, or dresser. It’s priced at just $12.

