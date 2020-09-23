Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Right Angle USB-C Cable $8 (30% off), more

- Sep. 23rd 2020 10:30 am ET

0

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 6-Foot Right Angle USB-C Cable for $7.69 Prime shipped when code UGREENPUS has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $11 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This braided nylon USB-C cable sports a 6-foot length, offering plenty of slack so you don’t have to stay tethered directly next to the wall charger. It has a durable construction and is rated for 100W PD speeds, ensuring you can use it with everything from smartphones to computers and more. Plus, the right angle design makes it more comfortable to use your device while it’s charging. Over 160 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Apple Watch Series 6 and SE receive first cash discounts
  • Aukey USB-C to Lightning Cable: $8 (Reg. $12) | Amazon
    • w/ code 43BN8RP4
  • Mpow M30 IPX8 Earbuds: $20 (Reg. $33) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code PGDMNSOF
  • Aukey 63W USB-C PD Wall Charger: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code SI928FT8
  • Mpow 2-in-1 Wireless Charging Car Phone Mount: $10 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
    • w/ code NQ6CCLUE

UGREEN USB-C to USB-C cable with an innovative 90 degrees L design, is much more convenient and more comfortable for playing games, watching videos, reading e-books when you lie on the couch or bed while charging. Fast charging your USB-C laptops or smartphones at Max 20V 5A current, suports 100W 87W 61W 45W 30W 18W Power Delivery PD rapid charging.

Solid and durable nylon braided cable ensures longer service life up to 10,000 bend. Double-sided USB C connectors with overmolded strain relief are designed for frequent insertions. Aluminum housing, high-purity copper wire, triple-shielding will keep long-lasting fast charging performance.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
UGREEN

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

