Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Right Angle USB-C Cable $8 (30% off), more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its 6-Foot Right Angle USB-C Cable for $7.69 Prime shipped when code UGREENPUS has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $11 price tag, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, marks one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and is a new all-time low. This braided nylon USB-C cable sports a 6-foot length, offering plenty of slack so you don’t have to stay tethered directly next to the wall charger. It has a durable construction and is rated for 100W PD speeds, ensuring you can use it with everything from smartphones to computers and more. Plus, the right angle design makes it more comfortable to use your device while it’s charging. Over 160 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

UGREEN USB-C to USB-C cable with an innovative 90 degrees L design, is much more convenient and more comfortable for playing games, watching videos, reading e-books when you lie on the couch or bed while charging. Fast charging your USB-C laptops or smartphones at Max 20V 5A current, suports 100W 87W 61W 45W 30W 18W Power Delivery PD rapid charging. Solid and durable nylon braided cable ensures longer service life up to 10,000 bend. Double-sided USB C connectors with overmolded strain relief are designed for frequent insertions. Aluminum housing, high-purity copper wire, triple-shielding will keep long-lasting fast charging performance.

