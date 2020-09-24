Upgrade the home office with Sentinel’s 12-Sheet Shredder at $105 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering the Sentinel 12-Sheet Microcut Paper Shredder for $104.99 shipped. Matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $130, today’s offer is nearly 20% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. With micro cut shred security at “level 4,” this model can take care of 12-sheets of paper or one credit card in a single pass. Alongside casters for easy transportation, features include a manual reverse function, overload/overheat indicator, a continuous run time of 2-minutes, and a 3.5-gallon capacity pull-out waste bin. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, you might also want to take a closer look at the comparable AmazonBasics model to save some cash. It comes in at $61 shipped and carries much better ratings from nearly 64,000 customers. While it is designed to meet “security level P-3 standards,” it boasts much of the same feature set as today’s lead deal including the 12-sheet capacity and an even larger waste bin at 4.8-gallons.

While we are kitting out the home office, be sure to swing by our Walker Edison roundup for a furniture refresh starting from $115. Speaking of which, the rare Knoll Semi-Annual Sale is still alive and well while the latest decor collections from Target and Crate and Barrel are now up for the taking.

More on the Sentinel 12-Sheet Microcut Paper Shredder:

Shreds up to 12 (twelve) sheets of paper or one credit card at a single pass, dimensions: 12. 8″ X 8. 5″ X 16. 9″ (325 x 215 x 428mm)

Shred size: 0. 16″ X 0. 47″, 4mm x 12mm, micro cut shred is security level 4 rated – shreds 7 feet per minute

Auto start/stop, manual reverse function, open door, overload & overheat indicator, quiet operation only 70Db, casters make it easy to move the shredder to any location, continuous run time of 2 minutes

