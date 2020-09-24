simplehuman’s premium Recycling Trash Can hits best price in years (Save $30)

Sep. 24th 2020

Amazon is offering the simplehuman 46L Dual Compartment Recycling Trash Can for $119.99 shipped. That’s $30 off the going rate found at simplehuman and is the best price we’ve tracked since 2014. If you want to turn a new leaf and recycle more than you have been, this premium trash can is worth a look. It shakes things up with a dual-compartment design that makes it easy to put recyclable items in one side and waste in the other. Getting organized is often half of the battle with recycling, so putting this in your kitchen or office is a solid way to encourage more sustainable behavior. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to scope out the notable deal we’ve spotted on Amazon’s 17-piece Kitchen Set. Believe it or not, you can grab it for under $11, a price that equates to less than $0.65 per piece. Inside you’ll find everything from spoons to tongs, a can opener, and more.

Now that your kitchen has been upgraded, it’s time to take advantage of the deal we spotted on Novogratz’s $229 Palm Springs Convertible Sofa. This deal takes a total of $71 off typical pricing, making now an excellent time to refresh your living room or home office. Its mid-century design and colorful look are bound to modernize your space.

simplehuman 46L Recycling Trash Can features:

  • We use the best materials and solid engineering so our products will last in tough environments like your home — for years.
  • Enhance your trash experience with extra-strong and durable trash bags that fit this can perfectly for a cleaner trash experience.
  • One side for trash, one side for easy disposal of recyclables.

