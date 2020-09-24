Tacklife’s 300Wh Portable Power Station is now $99 off at a low of $231

- Sep. 24th 2020 3:53 pm ET

0

HuiMing (A Tacklife-affiliated seller with 97% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 300Wh Portable Power Station for $230.99 shipped when code RJH3SX8J has been applied at checkout. Down from its usual $330 going rate, today’s offer saves you $99 and marks a new all-time low by $20. Whether you plan on taking a camping trip at some point this fall or just want to have a little extra power around, this option from Tacklife is worth a look. It delivers 300Wh of overall power with two Pure Sine Wave AC outlets, a USB-C port, and two 2.4A USB-A slots. There’s also a solar panel input and DC outlet that complete the package. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you’re just searching for a way to take an AC outlet on the go, this RAVPower 20000mAh Power Bank might just be a solid solution at $78. You’ll ditch the more capable battery from the lead deal, while saving some extra cash. On top of an AC outlet, you’ll also benefit from a 30W USB-C PD port and more.

Be sure to swing by our Green Deals guide for even more environmentally-friendly gear. Right now, we’re still tracking a notable price cut on the RYOBI 18V Electric Blower at $99. That’s on top of some AmazonBasics AA and AAA rechargeable battery deals which bring pricing down to as low as $11.

Tacklife 300Wh Portable Power Station features:

Portable solar power station is your best partner for outdoor adventure. W30 solar generator is smokeless, no oily smoke, no spark plug and no noise than traditional gas generators, and provides a green comfortable power source for your outdoor activities. Allowing you to release yourself during camping, outdoor adventures and RV trips with confidence.

