The new Seagate 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive is now up for pre-order. Ever since it was unveiled in March, we correctly guessed it would fall between $200 and $250 with the new 1TB Series S/X add-on now officially landing at $220. Not only is that a pricey proposition for gamers who already have or are going to spend upwards of $500 for the console itself, the hefty price tag also highlights how expensive it’s going to be to expand storage for next-generation games that won’t run any other way. More details below.

Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive

The new Xbox Series S/X Velocity Drive storage technology hinted that drive space expansions were going to be more expensive next-generation, and that appears to be true thus far. While the $220 price is at the top end of other comparable SSD units, Seagate has the market cornered with its new 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive to some degree. While older Xbox games can be stored and played from a typical USB drive like before, next-generation titles will not. Series S/X games must make use of the Velocity Drive storage tech and will not play unless they are running off the internal SSD or one of the officially licensed add-ons, according to Microsoft.

Now available for pre-order:

Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive is a Custom PCI Express Gen4 x2 (NVMe) solid-state drive “designed in partnership with Xbox to seamlessly play Xbox Series X games from the internal SSD or the expansion card without sacrificing graphics, latency, load times, or framerate.” It supports Microsoft’s Quick resume feature seamlessly, Series S and X, comes with a protective cover, and ships with a three-year limited warranty. The new Seagate Xbox Series X drive is now available for pre-order at Best Buy for $219.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

Not only is Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X Game Drive the only game in town right now, but you cannot even choose how much extra storage you want. There’s only a 1TB model available at this point. The previous-generation model from Seagate does, however, ship in multiple capacities (500GB up to 8TB), so there is very much a chance we see larger models hit down the road. While it’s hard to imagine Seagate’s exclusivity here and limited options remaining as such, this really doesn’t leave Xbox Series X gamers that need more than the 1TB of included storage with much of a choice right now.

And don’t forget to check out the new PowerA Xbox Series S/X gear including charging stations, controllers, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!