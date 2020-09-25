Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Stand $10 (38% off), more

- Sep. 25th 2020 10:33 am ET

0

CPS US (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 10W Wireless Qi Charging Stand for $9.74 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $16 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a 38% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Delivering 10W speeds to your charging setup for Android devices, or 7.5W for iPhones, this stand keeps your handset elevated for checking on notifications and the like. It’s a great option to add to your desk for refueling throughout the day. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • VicTsing C6 Waterproof Speaker: $9 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code EKXVL3FF
  • AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • Mpow Flame Lite Earbuds: $25 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code VG2Z69AD

Meet the standard of ergonomic visual design, Seneo wireless charger stand charges your phones both vertically and horizontally with perfect angle for your eyes, great for iPhone face ID, watching movies, texting messages, making phone calls hands-free, live chatting and anything else you may do at office or home without interruption during the whole charging process.

Just place your phones on the Wireless Charger Stand and enjoy the wireless life. Stay away from the charger for longer. Enjoy music or watching movies while charging. The LED light glows soft green light to let you know that the phones are synced up when placing the phone on the wireless charge and it will not disturb your sweet sleep.

