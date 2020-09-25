Smartphone Accessories: Seneo 10W Qi Charging Stand $10 (38% off), more

CPS US (A Seneo-affiliated seller with 98% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 10W Wireless Qi Charging Stand for $9.74 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $16 going rate, today’s offer amounts to a 38% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the best we’ve seen throughout 2020. Delivering 10W speeds to your charging setup for Android devices, or 7.5W for iPhones, this stand keeps your handset elevated for checking on notifications and the like. It’s a great option to add to your desk for refueling throughout the day. Over 13,000 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.
More smartphone accessories:
- AirPods Pro deals start at $219: Bundled with AppleCare for $230, more
- 6-Foot MFi Lightnnig Cable 3-Pack: $8 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- w/ code OVQMFAMC
- TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 Smartwatch sees launch discount to $255 (Save $54)
- AUKEY 27W USB-C Wall Charger: $10 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Neckband Bluetooth Earbuds: $9 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- w/ code K8I5CSSP
- AUKEY 63W 5-Port USB Charger: $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- w/ code EF39F23Q
Deals still live from yesterday:
- VicTsing C6 Waterproof Speaker: $9 (Reg. $19) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code EKXVL3FF
- AUKEY 10000mAh USB-C Power Bank: $10 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Mpow Flame Lite Earbuds: $25 (Reg. $38) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon + code VG2Z69AD
Meet the standard of ergonomic visual design, Seneo wireless charger stand charges your phones both vertically and horizontally with perfect angle for your eyes, great for iPhone face ID, watching movies, texting messages, making phone calls hands-free, live chatting and anything else you may do at office or home without interruption during the whole charging process.
Just place your phones on the Wireless Charger Stand and enjoy the wireless life. Stay away from the charger for longer. Enjoy music or watching movies while charging. The LED light glows soft green light to let you know that the phones are synced up when placing the phone on the wireless charge and it will not disturb your sweet sleep.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!