Amazon now offering 25% off succulents and indoor plants from $13 (Today only)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering 25% off Shop Succulents plants. One standout here is the 10-pack of Shop Succulents Fully Rooted Live Indoor Succulent Plants for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s offer is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This is 10 assorted succulents fully rooted in 2-inch pots and hand-selected based on “season, size, health, and readiness.” The maintenance and care for these plants is quite simple as well with a light watering needed once every couple weeks and some plant food during the summer months. Rated 4+ stars from over 880 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

While you won’t need any during the “fall and winter months,” it might be a good idea to score some Miracle-Gro Water Soluble All Purpose Plant Food to keep your greenery healthy during the warmer part of the year. This 8-ounce container comes in at just over $4.50 and carries a stellar 4+ star rating from over 27,000 Amazon customers.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box succulents and indoor plant sale for additional options. This is a great opportunity to bring some greenery indoors for the winter including additional succulents packs, hanging planters, air plants, small indoor trees, and more starting from $13.

While we are talking home decor, be sure to check out the new fall lines from Crate and Barrel, Pottery Barn, Target, and UGG’s new home collection. Then head over to our home goods hub for more deals.

More on the Shop Succulents Plants:

Assorted succulents in 2″ pot Each plant may vary from pictures shown as plants are hand selected based on season, size, health, and readiness

WATERING NEEDS | Succulents are very sensitive to overwatering, and damp soil can cause root rot Dry out soil completely between waterings Recommended amount is once every two weeks Tip: top inch of soil should feel dry before watering again

Fertilize every two to four weeks during spring and summer Withhold fertilizer during the fall and winter months

