eufy's RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum lets Alexa tackle the chores at $240 (25% off)

Sep. 28th 2020

$320 $240
EufyHome via Amazon is currently offering its RoboVac G30 Robotic Vacuum for $239.99 shipped. Down from $320, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, marks one of the first price cuts to date, and is a new all-time low. eufy’s RoboVac G30 delivers updated navigation features with path tracking and more. Everything is centered around a 2000Pa suction system that pairs with a 100-minute runtime. Plus, Alexa control rounds out the notable features here so you can start tackling the chores just with your voice. Over 285 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If you can get away without the more advanced cleaning functionality and other higher-end features, it’s worth considering Anker’s highly-rated eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S instead. This robotic vacuum delivers much of the same in terms of automated cleaning and Alexa control, but with a 1300Pa system and will only set you back $190 at Amazon.

Be sure to check out today’s roundup of Anker deals for even more discounted offerings including the brand’s Smart Lock Touch at $160 and more from $11. Then hit up our home goods guide to take advantage of savings in this up to 60% off Bodum kitchenware sale, as well as AeroGarden’s 9-Pod Indoor Herb Garden at $230.

eufy RoboVac G30 Robotic Vacuum features:

With the Path Tracking Sensor, Smart Dynamic Navigation 2.0 allows for purposeful cleaning across all surfaces when compared to random path robotic vacuums. The ultra-strong 2000Pa of suction power ensures more debris is picked up across all surfaces giving you noticeably cleaner floors

