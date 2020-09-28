AeroGarden’s 9-Pod Indoor Herb Garden hits Amazon low at $230 (Reg. $320+)

Amazon is now offering the AeroGarden 9-Pod Bounty Indoor Herb Garden for $229.99 shipped. Also matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $400, like it still regularly fetches at Best Buy, this model usually sells in the $320 range and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This Wi-Fi-enabled and Alexa-compatible indoor garden will have you growing fresh herbs and veggies all year round. Alongside the included nine seed pods (Genovese basil (x2), Thai basil, curly parsley, Italian parsley, thyme, chives, dill, and mint), it features a 3-step water indicator, a soil-free growing system, and “Smart Garden” technology that automatically turns the included 40 watt LED grow lights on and off as needed. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now, if you don’t need the Alexa compatibility or a 9-plant crop, take a look at the more affordable 6-pod options. The AeroGarden Harvest 360 comes in at $100, or $130 less than today’s lead deal, carries stellar ratings, and comes with much of the same feature set otherwise.

But whichever model you go with, consider customizing your crop with the $13+ seed pod kits. The AeroGarden Red Heirloom Cherry Tomato and the Salsa Garden Seed Pod Kit are two particularly notable standouts here.

We are also tracking a series of solid deals on succulents and other indoor plants at Amazon today. You’ll find up to 25% off a range of options with deals starting from $13 for today only.

More on the AeroGarden 9-Pod Bounty Indoor Garden:

Perfect for a variety of BIG harvests (herbs, salads, tomatoes, peppers & more). Your Wifi enabled and Alexa compatible garden allows you to stay in control of the new features including a 3 step water level indicator and easy quick plant set up. Up your garden game and get the new and improved Bounty today. Home grown freshness & flavor right at your fingertips 365 days a year! Grow fresh herbs & veggies right on your kitchen countertop with this indoor herb garden.

