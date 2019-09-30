We’ve been reviewing quite a few microphones this year and one thing that I thought would make my process easier for testing and voiceovers would be a microphone arm. While looking around on Amazon, I came across a good candidate for another video in our Amazon best seller series – the Innogear Heavy Duty Microphone Stand. Check out the video below.

Once I clicked on the page for the $20 Innogear mic stand, I was surprised to see that the best-seller accolade wasn’t in a category related to microphone boom arm or stand, but rather for the category “instrument condenser microphones.” It felt a little misleading, but since it is also a recommended value pick, I thought it would still be a good candidate.

What’s in the box?

Complete with a windscreen and adjustable pop filter, this kit comes with a few additional components over the even cheaper $13 Innogear mic arm. If all you need is the arm and a ⅜ to ⅝ adapter, spring for the cheaper one. But you can also get the pop filter and windscreen for only $7 more.

Setting up the arm

Setting up the arm is a breeze. First get the clamp securely mounted on the side of your desk, then place the arm into the mount and tighten it down. Then add-in a microphone on the included mic mount or use the ⅝ adapter to attach another microphone.

Innogear Heavy Duty Mic Stand: Video

I tried using a couple of different microphones on the Innogear and it handled them all well. The heaviest that I tried was the Blue Yeti X that we reviewed recently, and it had no trouble holding it without any drooping.

Innogear has even included a roll of seal tape to use on the ⅝ threads with Blue microphones if they feel like they don’t have a tight fit. In the manual, Innogear goes as far as to say:

“It seems like some of Blue Yeti mics have had manufacturing issues. The mounting hole on the Yeti Mic is sometimes just a tiny fraction bigger than the ⅝” industry standard.”

This must have been some common feedback that Innogear was receiving, so they just added a small roll of thread seal tape to help alleviate the issue.

Some minor complaints

Though most of the time I felt like the Innogear microphone stand did a great job, there are a few places where it shows its value pricing. When you tighten down the arm into the desk clamp, there really isn’t a good way to adjust rotate the arm. To get a secure mount you need to firmly tighten down the arm, and doing so prevents pivoting the entire stand. Innogear does make another model that has an easily rotatable base for $60, if that’s a deal breaker.

I also wish that the microphone stand included some kind of cable tie down or clips. Of course this isn’t too hard to alleviate with twisty ties or even electrical tape, but I do think that is one thing that is keeping it from being an even better all-in-one package.

The last thing that was a bit annoying is rotating the microphone on the mount. If you’re trying to rotate it counter clockwise, the microphone just comes loose, so you have to keep rotating it around clockwise until it comes back to the desired location. Not a deal breaker of course at $20, but was a bit annoying.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Innogear Heavy Duty Microphone Stand is a great, affordable way to get a perfect position for your microphone. I was worried about the quality for $20 but so far have been impressed with how sturdy it feels holding microphones like the Blue Yeti X and HyperX Quadcast.

