LG’s 34-inch USB-C UltraWide Monitor falls to a new all-time low at $325 off

Amazon is currently offering the LG 34BK95C-W 34-inch 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $699.99 shipped. Having dropped from $1,025, today’s offer amounts to 32% in savings, beats B&H’s sale price by $271, and marks a new all-time low. LG’s UltraWide display brings 34-inches of screen real estate to your workstation alongside a 1440p panel with HDR10 support. There’s also 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space for putting it to work with creative tasks, as well as an adjustable stand to help it fit in with the rest of your gear. There’s also USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort inputs, as well as a USB-A hub. Reviews are still rolling in, but positive so far at 5/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you can live without the UltraWide design found on the featured monitor, going with LG’s 27-inch 4K Display at $450 is a great way to pocket some extra cash. You’ll be upgrading the work space with a monitor sporting USB-C connectivity, just without as much screen real estate and an extra $250 in your wallet. It also carries a 4.5/5 star rating from over 1,300 customers.

We’re also still tracking a $350 discount on Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 Monitor, which has returned to its all-time low price. That’s on top of a deal on LG’s 32-inch 1440p Monitor which is still live right now at $260. Then don’t forget to hit up our PC gaming guide for even more notable offers.

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor features:

The 34BK95C-W 34″ 21:9 Curved UltraWide QHD Nano IPS Monitor from LG provides you with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It features an IPS (In-Plane-Switching) panel with a short response time of 5 ms, support for 1.07 billion colors, and wide 178° viewing angles. The monitor incorporates Radeon FreeSync technology to eliminate tearing and stuttering, as well as Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer to help with gaming.

