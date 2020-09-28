Get a $10 credit for Prime Day when you shop at Whole Foods

One of our favorite annual Prime Day promotions is back yet again, as Prime members can score a $10 credit for Amazon’s big sale just by doing their usual grocery shopping. Simply go to a Whole Foods location between September 28 and October 14 while purchasing $10 or more in groceries. Then a $10 credit will be added to your account to be used during Prime Day. Amazon has long used Whole Foods to lure in additional shoppers during its summer and holiday shopping extravaganzas. If you’re already doing your shopping at Whole Foods, just keep doing what you do and leverage the Prime membership into some additional credits during the 2-day shopping event next month. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.

In case you missed it this morning, Prime Day is slated to make a dramatic return next month following a number of delays this year due to COVID-19. Prime Day 2020 is going to provide 48-hours of deals with price drops across nearly every category, including home goods, tech, fashion, and more. Our coverage from this morning has all of the details and more.

Amazon also has a number of early Prime Day promotions on-going, including new all-time lows on Fire OS TVs, discounted Kindle Unlimited subscriptions, and a nice price drop on Audible memberships.

Terms and conditions:

Spend $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020, in-store or on Whole Foods Market on Amazon.com or Prime Now. Scan your Prime code or use your linked mobile phone number at checkout at a U.S. Whole Foods Market store. Online purchases must be for products sold by Whole Foods Market for delivery or pickup (look for “sold by Whole Foods Market” on product detail page).

