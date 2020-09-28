Get a $10 credit for Prime Day when you shop at Whole Foods

- Sep. 28th 2020 2:05 pm ET

0

One of our favorite annual Prime Day promotions is back yet again, as Prime members can score a $10 credit for Amazon’s big sale just by doing their usual grocery shopping. Simply go to a Whole Foods location between September 28 and October 14 while purchasing $10 or more in groceries. Then a $10 credit will be added to your account to be used during Prime Day. Amazon has long used Whole Foods to lure in additional shoppers during its summer and holiday shopping extravaganzas. If you’re already doing your shopping at Whole Foods, just keep doing what you do and leverage the Prime membership into some additional credits during the 2-day shopping event next month. Full terms and conditions can be found below or on this landing page.

In case you missed it this morning, Prime Day is slated to make a dramatic return next month following a number of delays this year due to COVID-19. Prime Day 2020 is going to provide 48-hours of deals with price drops across nearly every category, including home goods, tech, fashion, and more. Our coverage from this morning has all of the details and more.

Amazon also has a number of early Prime Day promotions on-going, including new all-time lows on Fire OS TVs, discounted Kindle Unlimited subscriptions, and a nice price drop on Audible memberships.

Terms and conditions:

Spend $10 or more in a single purchase between September 28 and October 14, 2020, in-store or on Whole Foods Market on Amazon.com or Prime Now. Scan your Prime code or use your linked mobile phone number at checkout at a U.S. Whole Foods Market store. Online purchases must be for products sold by Whole Foods Market for delivery or pickup (look for “sold by Whole Foods Market” on product detail page).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
whole foods

whole foods

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp