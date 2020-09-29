Upgrade your Mac with Aukey 1080p webcams starting at $36 (Save up to 28%)

Aukey’s official Amazon storefront is currently offers its Autofocus 1080p Webcam for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its usual $60 going rate, today’s offer is the lowest we’ve seen since February and marks the second-best to date. Aukey’s 1080p webcam will surely be an upgrade over your Mac’s built-in iSight camera. Another notable feature here is the built-in autofocus functionality as well as a pair of noise-reducing microphones to help filter out unwanted noise. Pairing over USB, it also delivers a clip-on design to fit into just about any setup. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 235 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, Aukey’s Amazon storefront offers its 1080p FHD Webcam for $35.94 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from its $50 going rate, today’s offer saves you 28% and is $4 under our previous mention. This model packs a similar 1080p quality as the lead deal, but ditches the more advanced autofocus technology for a more affordable price tag. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,200 customers.

Treat your work from home setup to some further upgrades by swinging by our Mac accessories guide. Today, we’ve already spotted a new low on Monoprice’s Sit-Stand Desk Converter at $112 as well as WD’s 1TB My Passport USB-C SSD for $150. That’s on top of an ongoing discount on the Apple Magic Wireless Keyboard for $130 and everything else right here.

Aukey Autofocus 1080p Webcam features:

High-definition 1080p webcam with 1/3” CMOS image sensor delivers sharp, smooth video for Skype chats and YouTube recordings. Excellent video quality with 1080p recording and streaming at 30fps. Autofocus lens keeps things in focus while dual noise-reducing microphones filter out unwanted noise. H.264 video codec ensures smooth video uploads

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!