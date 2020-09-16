Well, it has been a long road towards the PlayStation 5 release date and price, but today’s presentation should be the final stop before PS5 pre-orders go live. Along with fresh new looks at titles from Sony’s biggest studios and partners, we are expecting to get the official PS5 price and release date any time now. After Microsoft unleashed official pricing and pre-order dates last week, expectations moved to Sony to finally leave us with a cost of entry and start date for its next-generation of gaming. Head below to watch today’s PlayStation 5 September showcase event.

PlayStation 5 release date and price?

On top of the expected announcement of the PlayStation 5 release date and price, Sony is promising a 40-minute presentation with what sounds like wall-to-wall gameplay. As we reported when Sony initially announced today’s PlayStation 5 showcase, it is planning to “feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”

While it’s hard to say exactly what that means — brand new, unseen PS5 titles or just more of what we have already seen — the real draw of today’s event will be when and if Sony decides to drop the official PlayStation 5 release date and price, along with some kind of pre-order schedule. Recent reports from Bloomberg suggested the standard model will come in at $449 — about $50 below the Series X — with the all-digital variant shipping at just below $400. That is about $100 more than the Xbox Series S. But only time will tell now.

Sony has officially unveiled the PlayStation 5 release date and price. And it looks like pre-orders will go live starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers, although we aren’t sure which ones yet: Amazon, GameStop, Target, Best Buy, Walmart, and possibly others.

It releases on November 12, 2020:

Watch today’s PlayStation 5 showcase here:

Before PlayStation 5 launches this holiday, we wanted to give you one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!). Our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.

Here’s the opening sizzle reel in full quality from today’s presentation.

Final Fantasy XVI:

First up, we are getting a look at Square Enix’s new Final Fantasy XVI — a PlayStation console exclusive.

The legacy of the crystals has shaped our history for long enough.

Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales:

Next up is another look at Marvel Spider-Man Miles Morales. Starting with an in-game cinematic, we move right to the streets of Harlem with some straight-up gameplay footage. Trouble brews while Miles’ mom leads a political rally, leading our new video game Spider-Man right into action.

Experience the rise of Miles Morales in this gameplay sequence captured on PlayStation 5. Coming Holiday 2020.

Harry Potter RPG — Hogwarts Legacy:

Next up, we are getting look at Avalanche’s new Harry Potter RPG — Hogwarts Legacy and it’s coming in 2021.

Experience a new story set at #Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards and decide the fate of the wizarding world.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War:

Multiplayer goes live this Friday, exclusively for PS4.

Off the books. Under the radar. It’s rumored that Perseus is in play again, and planning an attack that threatens the balance of power. A Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler infiltrates an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target. The following is a portion of ‘Nowhere Left to Run’ the first campaign mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where players will use the cover of darkness and plausible deniability to fight a battle that “never happened.”

Resident Evil 8 Village:

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

Oddworld Soulstorm:

Here’s a closer look at the upcoming Oddworld Soulstorm.

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Bigger, bolder, badder, odder…the platformer evolves!

Demon Souls Remake:

Bluepoint Games gave us another good look at the upcoming Demon Souls remake, and it looks fantastic. Prepare to die all over again in this gorgeous remake of the FromSoftware classic. Boss battles, gameplay footage, and more are all on display today. It is a launch title too!

In Demon’s Souls, venture into the fog-ridden kingdom of Boletaria. Here, death is not the end, and again the challenge seems insurmountable. But this dark world draws you in nonetheless, with its sumptuous sights and chilling sounds. Through the power of the DualSense controller’s haptics, you feel every visceral blow, making even small victories all the sweeter.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition:

DMC is back and better than ever in the series’ most SSStylish and most action-packed entry yet: Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition! New features include the addition of Dante’s brother and arch-rival, Vergil, as a playable character, as well as Turbo Mode, Legendary Dark Knight, Ray Tracing, and more!

Fortnite:

Fortnite is coming to PS5 at launch.

Your first look at what Fortnite gameplay will look like on PlayStation 5 with Unreal Engine 4. Fortnite will be available on the PlayStation 5 for free on launch day! All of your progression and purchases will be available for you to pick up where you left off.

PlayStation Plus Collection:

Introducing the PlayStation Plus Collection — a new benefit for PS5 owners. Days Gone, God of War, Until Dawn, Battlefield 1, Infamous, Batman titles, The Last of Us Remastered, RE7, Bloodborne, Uncharted, Fallout 4, and many more all all available to members at launch. But the details are still scarce here.

