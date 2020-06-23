It now looks as though developer Crystal Dynamics will be offering free upgrades for Marvel’s Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X. With the game now delayed until September and effectively within arm’s reach of next-generation hardware releases, Crystal Dynamics has decided it will offer PS5/Xbox Series X versions for free to anyone that purchases the current generation versions. Head below for more details.

Marvel’s Avengers was initially unveiled back at E3 2019 during Square Enix’s showcase event. We then got a chance to see some official gameplay before the title was delayed from May 15, 2020, to September of this year for an extra layer of polish on the experience. And now, with the game’s launch sitting so close to the next generation of home consoles, Crystal Dynamics will offer upgrades to its current generation customers for the PS5/Xbox Series X version, much like CDPR is doing with Cyberpunk 2077.

That essentially means Marvel’s Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be free upgrades for anyone that purchases the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Square Enix does not appear to have offered a timeline on this upgrade promotion, but it sounds like anyone that purchases the PS4/Xbox One versions before PS5 and Xbox Series X release are confirmed for the freebie.

Those who make the free jump will be able to take their game progress, including saving files and more, to the next generation version as well.

Crystal Dynamics has also now confirmed cross-play compatibility here. Anyone playing Marvel’s Avengers on PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to join multiplayer matches with previous generation players within the same console family, according to reports.

Marvel’s Avengers is set for release on September 4, 2020, for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia, with the PS5 and Xbox Series X version coming after that. Pre-orders are now live at $60.

Crystal Dynamics recently took to the PlayStation Blog to outline some specific technological advancements Marvel’s Avengers for PS5 will take advantage of. While we are still waiting on details from the Xbox and PC side of things, the PS5 version’s two gameplay modes, that prioritize visuals or frame rate (with a 60fps target), are likely also found on Xbox Series X as well. And thanks to Crystal Dynamics, it will be free to upgrade to these two versions of the game come this holiday season. I, for one, didn’t expect this many developers to support freebie upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X. But with titles releasing this deep into the generation, some developers would just rather dish up the free goods than feel the wrath of the entire gaming community looming over their next-gen product releases.

