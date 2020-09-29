Save $200 on the unlocked OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone at $399

B&H currently offers the GSM unlocked OnePlus 7T 128GB Android Smartphone for $399 shipped. Typically fetching $599, it recent dropped to $450 with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $1 and returning to match the all-time low. Centered around a 6.55-inch 90Hz AMOLED display, 7T is powered by an octa-core processor and features 8GB of RAM alongside 128GB of onboard storage. OnePlus supplements the experience with a triple camera assembly comprised of 48MP, telephoto, and ultrawide sensors alongside Warp Charge technology and a USB-C port. Over 235 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more.

Put your savings to work from the lead deal to ensure your new smartphone can fend off scratches and drops by picking up Spigen’s Rugged Armor case for the OnePlus 7T. It’ll protect your handset with a carbon fiber design and will only run you $12 at Amazon. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.7/5 star rating from over 1,200 customers.

Over in our Android guide, you’ll find plenty of other price cuts to take advantage of. Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB smartphone is seeing a $350 discount on top of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starting at $280. But in either case, be sure to check out the best Android app and game deals live right now in our latest roundup.

OnePlus 7T Android Smartphone features:

With a responsive 90 Hz refresh rate and the latest HDR10+ technology, the OnePlus 7T’s Fluid Display is smooth, vivid, and incredibly immersive. If it sounds too good to be true, just wait until you see it. Day or night, near or far, moving or still—no matter where life takes you, always be ready to capture something amazing. The OnePlus 7T’s three independent cameras work in concert for exceptional versatility, stunning clarity, and accurate color reproduction.

