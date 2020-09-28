It’s Monday afternoon and that means it’s time to start the week off in Android app deals with today’s price drops. Alongside a pair of first person puzzle-action-horror games, we also have some colorful platformers, turn-based strategy, audio apps, classic role playing games, and much more. Highlights of today’s collection include titles like Braveland, Sally’s Law, Bendy and the Ink Machine, Boris and the Dark Survival, the Sequence [2], and Icewind Dale: Enhanced, among others. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s Best Android Game and App Deals:

While offers on Google Pixel 4 XL and the new Samsung Galaxy S20 FE are still alive and well, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a $350 price drop on Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G 512GB smartphone. This offer on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is also still available, but we also spotted Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S6 Lite starting at $280 this morning. On the wearable side of things, Skagen’s Wear OS Falster 2 dropped down to $99 alongside ongoing offers on Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 3 and TicWatch’s all-new Pro 3 Smartwatch. We also have a series of charging gear and other accessory offers in today’s roundup as well as the latest Anker Amazon sale from $11. In case you missed it this morning, Prime Day 2020 is now official and you can get all of the details right here.

Today’s best game deals: Civilization VI from $15, Days Gone $18, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Braveland:

Braveland is a turn-based game inspired by old-school strategies with hexagonal battlefield. You will start as a humble warrior’s son whose village was cruelly raided and will end as talented commander of your army. The story will take place in a hand-drawn world and cover many interesting places and characters. Various warriors will join your army – archers, scouts, healers, footmen, arbalesters and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!