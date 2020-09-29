Swingline’s metal stapler with lifetime warranty now $14.50 (Reg. $25+)

- Sep. 29th 2020 1:18 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $25+ $14.50
0

Amazon is now offering the Swingline High-Capacity Stapler (77701) for $14.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $25 range, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on this model. While on sale for just under $17 at Walmart, it currently sells for $34+ at Staples and Office Depot. Featuring a metal construction, this 60-sheet capacity stapler ships with a limited lifetime warranty on top of the 500-pack of Optima High Capacity staples (enough to fully load the stapler more than twice). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 60-sheet capacity is overkill for you, take a look at the AmazonBasics Stapler instead. It is an Amazon best-seller and comes in at under $7 Prime shipped with a 4+ star rating from nearly 9,000 customers. It has a much smaller 10-sheet capacity and does not include a lifetime warranty, but it does come with nearly double the staples as today’s lead deal.

Speaking of office-ready deals, we also have a solid offer on Monoprice’s Sit-Stand Desk Converter at a new low of $112 today alongside this SereneLife electronic lock box safe. The latest Anker Amazon sale and our Smartphone Accessories roundup are also great places to find discounted tech upgrades for your workspace as well. 

More on the Swingline High-Capacity Stapler:

High-capacity desktop stapler is built for durability. Metal construction ensures that it reliably stands up to the daily demands of a fast-paced workplace. Convenient package includes the sturdy stapler along with 500 Optima High Capacity staples. Stapler holds a full strip of 210 staples. High performance stapler covers your paper fastening needs, securing up to 60 sheets. Designed to work with Optima High Capacity Staples. Use with high capacity staples only.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $25+ $14.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Office Supply Deals

Best Office Supply Deals

Office Supplies - Pens, paper, pencils, notebooks, office chairs, desks and more
Swingline

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard