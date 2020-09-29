Swingline’s metal stapler with lifetime warranty now $14.50 (Reg. $25+)

Amazon is now offering the Swingline High-Capacity Stapler (77701) for $14.40 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly in the $25 range, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on this model. While on sale for just under $17 at Walmart, it currently sells for $34+ at Staples and Office Depot. Featuring a metal construction, this 60-sheet capacity stapler ships with a limited lifetime warranty on top of the 500-pack of Optima High Capacity staples (enough to fully load the stapler more than twice). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the 60-sheet capacity is overkill for you, take a look at the AmazonBasics Stapler instead. It is an Amazon best-seller and comes in at under $7 Prime shipped with a 4+ star rating from nearly 9,000 customers. It has a much smaller 10-sheet capacity and does not include a lifetime warranty, but it does come with nearly double the staples as today’s lead deal.

Speaking of office-ready deals, we also have a solid offer on Monoprice’s Sit-Stand Desk Converter at a new low of $112 today alongside this SereneLife electronic lock box safe. The latest Anker Amazon sale and our Smartphone Accessories roundup are also great places to find discounted tech upgrades for your workspace as well.

More on the Swingline High-Capacity Stapler:

High-capacity desktop stapler is built for durability. Metal construction ensures that it reliably stands up to the daily demands of a fast-paced workplace. Convenient package includes the sturdy stapler along with 500 Optima High Capacity staples. Stapler holds a full strip of 210 staples. High performance stapler covers your paper fastening needs, securing up to 60 sheets. Designed to work with Optima High Capacity Staples. Use with high capacity staples only.

