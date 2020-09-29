Smartphone Accessories: Lecone MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $4 (50% off), more

More smartphone accessories:
- Amazon’s latest Echo speakers get pre-order discounts with up to 20% off
- TCL Sport True Wireless Earbuds: $75 (Reg. $100) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Screen Protectors: $6 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- Aukey 26800mAh USB-C PD Power Bank: $56 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- w/ code H36B3QN9
- Jabra’s ANC-equipped Elite 85h Headphones hit $200 ($50 off), more from $80
- MFi Lightning Cable 4-Pack: $7 (Reg. $26) | Amazon
- w/ code 72EF72EF
- Kwikset’s Halo Wi-Fi Smart Lock expands your Alexa setup for $171.50 (25% off)
- TCL True Wireless Earbuds: $50 (Reg. $80) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Fresh Anker deals from $11: Smart Lock Touch $160, USB-C/Lightning cables, more
- iPhone 11 Case w/ Screen Protector: $4 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Sony’s popular WF-1000XM3 ANC Earbuds return to $178 ($50 off), more from $148
- AUKEY Omnia 90W 3-Port PD Charger: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- w/ code W6MHMVM2
- AUKEY True Wireless Earbuds: $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- w/ on-page coupon
- Bring Skagen’s Wear OS Falster 2 Smartwatch to your wrist for $99 (Save 23%)
The cable certified by Apple MFi. You can charge your device more than twice as fast as the cable comes with your iPhone. Specifically, you will be able to use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery chargers.Durable Tough Cable with Premium Nylon Braided protection technology- Dirt-proof, Pull-resistant and Tangle-free to straighten and protect your cable use-life.
This USB Type C to Lightning cable also supports fast charge and data transfer your iPhone from a USB-C laptop or desktop directly. And the data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. 1G large files will be finished in 25s. Ideal to take advantage of existing USB-C devices charging and syncing for your newest iPhone.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!