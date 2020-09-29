Smartphone Accessories: Lecone MFi USB-C to Lightning Cable $4 (50% off), more

The cable certified by Apple MFi. You can charge your device more than twice as fast as the cable comes with your iPhone. Specifically, you will be able to use this cable with your USB-C Power Delivery chargers.Durable Tough Cable with Premium Nylon Braided protection technology- Dirt-proof, Pull-resistant and Tangle-free to straighten and protect your cable use-life.

This USB Type C to Lightning cable also supports fast charge and data transfer your iPhone from a USB-C laptop or desktop directly. And the data transfer rates up to 480Mbps. 1G large files will be finished in 25s. Ideal to take advantage of existing USB-C devices charging and syncing for your newest iPhone.