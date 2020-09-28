SereneLife electronic lock box safe hits Amazon all-time low at $36 (Reg. $60)

Amazon is now offering the SereneLife Home Security Electronic Lock Box for $36 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly in the $60 range, today’s offer is at least 32% off the going rate and the best price we can find, as well as being a new Amazon all-time low. This is a solid steel wall safe with dual security locking bolts and a corrosion-free, stain-resistant powder coat finish. Alongside pre-drilled mounting holes and the included hardware (floor or wall), this model features a digital touch screen control panel with a thumbprint sensor as well as a pair of back-up keys in case the four included batteries you need to make it all work die at the worst time. Rated 4+ stars from over 850 Amazon customers. More details below.

A quick browse through Amazon will show just how solid of a deal today’s offer really is. You’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable for less, outside of some of the no-name brands. Even the smallest and best-selling AmazonBasics model starts at $66 right now. But if it’s just small documents and valuables you’re looking to secure, a simple fire and waterproof cash bag might do the trick at $13.50.

More on the SereneLife Home Electronic Lock Box:

  • STRONG & SECURE: The safe box is made of reinforced solid steel wall construction. Dual security steel door locking bolts & a corrosion & stain-resistant powder coat finish keeps the drop box safe
  • EASY TO INSTALL: The home safe box has pre-drilled holes for wall or floor mounting. Includes mounting bolts, and four AA batteries to control the battery operated digital panel
  • FINGER SENSOR TECHNOLOGY: The combination of the safe box features a digital touch screen control pad for added security. 
  • Total Size (L x W x H): 13.8’’ x 9.8’’ x 9.8’’ -inches

