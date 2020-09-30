Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Tablet returns to all-time low at $100 (Save 33%)

HSN is currently offering the Amazon Fire HD 10 32GB Tablet bundled with some extra credits for $99.99 shipped. Down from the usual $150 going rate you’ll find at Amazon, today’s offer saves you 33%, is $10 under our previous mention and matching the all-time low there. You’ll also receive a credit for a Fire 10 cover courtesy of Caseable on top of a 1-year Food Network subscription. Delivering an ideal way to surf the web from the couch, watch content in bed, and more, Amazon’s Fire HD 10 packs a 1080p display alongside 10-hours of battery life per charge. There’s 32GB of onboard storage which can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card, and you’ll also find USB-C charging, 2MP front and rear facing cameras, as well as hands-free access to Alexa. Over 63,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If the more artsy case design you’ll score with the Fire HD 10 isn’t what you’re looking for, spending some of your savings on Amazon’s official folio cover is a great call. This one not only protects your new tablet with a stylish felt design, but also provides a cover that fends off scratches from the screen while doubling as a stand while watching movies and the like. Over 11,000 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

This morning, we also saw some of Amazon’s Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart displays go on sale with prices starting at $66. That’s on top of all of the new unveils we saw from the company last week, and even some pre-order discounts that are taking up to 20% off. Oh, and don’t forget to catch up on all of the details on Prime Day 2020 now that it has been officially announced.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet features:

Fire HD 10 is our largest display in 1080p full HD—now 30% faster thanks to the powerful new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi. Enjoy downloaded content on the go with up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life.

