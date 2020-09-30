Get $10 for Prime Day when you shop at Amazon retail stores

As Prime Day inches ever closer, Amazon is beginning to roll out various promotions across its platforms. Much like the Whole Foods special that we detailed earlier this week, you can score a $10 credit for Prime Day when you make a purchase at select Amazon physical storefronts. Simply go to one of the following, an Amazon Books, Pop Up, or 4-star location, make a purchase totaling $10 or more, and you’ll receive the credit on your account. You’ll just need to be a Prime member. This is an easy way to load up your account with credits ahead of Prime Day. Jump over to this page to see all of the Amazon storefronts currently open in the United States. Full terms and conditions can be found below.

Prime Day is officially just a few weeks away and we’ve started to ramp up our coverage in earnest. Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event along with details on how to prepare for the big week. Additionally, Walmart and Target are planning their own events to run alongside Prime Day, as well.

Terms and Conditions:

The maximum benefit you may receive from making a qualifying purchase from Amazon Books or Amazon Pop Up is $10. The maximum benefit you may receive from making a qualifying purchase from Amazon 4-star is $10.

Offer limited to one per customer and account.

Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold.

If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

Offer good while supplies last.

Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time.

