As you may have heard, Prime Day 2020 has officially been confirmed for October 13-14. Walmart quickly followed suit announcing its own multi-day event in conjunction with its own new membership program. Target is getting into the mix today with the announcement of Target Deal Days, which will amount to a 48-hour event running parallel to Amazon’s Prime Day event. Additionally, Target is also revealing some of its own plans for Black Friday, the first of the major retailers to do so. In what’s shaping up to be one of the most unique holiday shopping seasons in memory, it looks like the deals will be flowing earlier than ever before. Full details on all of Target’s announcement can be found below.

Target Deal Days take on Amazon Prime Day

Target has been running counter-programming alongside Amazon Prime Day for years, so it’s no surprise that this time around will deliver much of the same. Target Deal Days will “feature digital deals on hundreds of thousands of items, more than double last year.”

As always, RedCard members will be able to take advantage of an extra 5% off and added benefits while shopping while free shipping. Additionally, Target is offering contactless Drive Up and Order Pickup alongside the option for leveraging Shipt for quick same-day delivery.

Target isn’t doing much to detail what items will be discounted throughout the 2-day event. However, it’s pretty easy to guess that Target will be price-matching Amazon, Walmart, and others over the 48-hours with largely identical pricing. Oftentimes, these events just come down to your preferred retailer as opposed to any real standout pricing at any one location.

Black Friday starts earlier than ever?

Alongside today’s announcement of an October shopping event, Target is offering up its first look at what the holiday shopping season will look like. Target will officially be starting its holiday shopping season in October with deals rolling in through Christmas. Of course, the best offers will continue to be limited to Black Friday and Cyber Monday weeks, but this is a particularly aggressive stance by Target as this year shapes up to be different than ever before.

For the first time, Target is extending its Price Match Guarantee beyond 14 days. From Nov. 1 through Dec. 24, guests can request a price adjustment for any item advertised as a “Black Friday deal” if it is offered for a lower price at Target

In addition to the usual selection of deals on tech, home goods, and more throughout the holiday shopping season, Target is promising something new starting November 1. New digital deals will be rolling out weekly through Christmas, which will be a new approach for the big red retailer.

What do you think of Target’s extended shopping season? Sound off on Target Deal Days and everything else in today’s news down below in the comments.

Source: Target

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!