Snag two Google Home Minis for $40 and upgrade your Assistant setup (48% off)

Woot currently offers a 2-pack of Google Home Mini Smart Speakers for $39.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Typically fetching $39 each right now, today’s offer stacks up to an overall savings of 48% and matches our previous mention for the best we’ve seen in months. Home Mini expands your Assistant setup with its familiar fabric-wrapped design alongside access to smart home control and more. Grabbing two means you’ll be able to kickstart or expand your setup with multi-room audio or just summoning Google’s voice assistant throughout your home. Over 20,800 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating, and you can learn more in our review. Head below the fold for more.

Compared to Amazon’s Echo Dot, you’d pay the same price for a single one of the Alexa speakers as today’s featured 2-pack. But if you’re just looking to elevate the experience of the Home Minis, using some of your savings on this highly-rated wall mount is a great option. It’ll allow you to fix the smart speaker to a wall for places where countertop space is limited and only goes for $8 at Amazon right now.

Over in our smart home guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to upgrade your setup for less, regardless of if it’s based around Alexa, Assistant, or Siri. You can get in the smart display game with Echo Show devices on sale from $66, or bring some Edison stylings to your setup with TP-Link’s Filament Smart Bulb at $15.

Google Home Mini features:

Google Home Mini is a smart speaker powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to enjoy your entertainment, get answers from Google, tackle your day, and control your smart home. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.

