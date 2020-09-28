Home Depot slashes up to 35% off tankless water heaters and more this week

Home Depot’s Pro Buy of the Week takes up to 35% off tankless water heaters and more. Free shipping is available on the entire lot. Headlining is the ATMOR PRO 18,000W 3.7GPM Electric Tankless Water Heater for $234.99. As a comparison, it originally sold for $375 but trends around $350 more recently. Today’s deal is $53 less than our previous mention. There are many reasons to make the switch to a tankless water heater, including continuous and on-demand hot water. This model provides up to 3.7GPM, which is ideal for smaller homes. It offers a digital display for easy control, a sleek design, and ships with a 7-year warranty for added peace of mind. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Hit the jump for even more top deals.

If you prefer an on-demand system mounted at the point-of-use, consider going with this 2-pack that’s also on sale at Home Depot today. You can get a pair of ATMOR 2.3GPM Electric Tankless Water Heaters for $314.98. This model reduces the output from the lead deal above and is down from the $400 regular price. However, the majority of the feature set is identical to the lead deal above. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Shop the rest of this week’s sale for even more deals on tankless water heaters and accessories. Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness. One standout today is the Meross smart home sale, which offers energy-saving smart plugs with HomeKit control at a notable discount.

ATMOR ThermoPro features:

Easy to use digital temperature control in 1-degree increments

Requires three 30amp single-phase DP breakers, 3 x 8 AWG wires, 240V. 75amp total connected load

Specially equipped to heat incoming water as low as 37 degrees at 3.7gpm

Warranty: 7 years against leakage and 2 years parts

High-quality stainless steel interior components

