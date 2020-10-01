ClosetMaid’s Cubeicals Fabric Drawers now starting from under $5 at Amazon

- Oct. 1st 2020 1:11 pm ET

$5
0

Amazon is now offering the ClosetMaid Cubeicals Fabric Drawer in blue for $4.88 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s more than 60% off the regular $12.50+ price tag, and within cents of the Amazon all-time low. Perfect for the kids’ room or just in the closet, they make for an attractive storage solution just about anywhere. Measuring out at 11-inches high by 10.25-inches deep, there’s plenty of room here without taking up too much space on the shelf or floor as well as a “sewn-in” handle so you can slide them back in place with ease. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 3,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s offer is already one of the best prices we can find on any comparable fabric drawer solution. Many of the most affordable options you would trust start at $10. If you’re in the market for something like this, today’s deal is certainly worth consideration. However, if you’re looking to score more than one of them, it might be worth taking a look at the 6-pack of AmazonBasics Collapsible Fabric Storage Cubes. These ones come in at just over $3 a pop and carry stellar ratings from over 21,000 Amazon customers.

But if you’re more interested in some full-on furniture pieces, there are plenty of deals on those as well. Just for starters, we have solid offers on Zinus’ Adrian Full Platform Bed as well as its Ultima 10-inch Mattress, Walker Edison’s Modern Coffee Table, and the brand’s glass model at a new all-time low.

More on the ClosetMaid Cubeicals Fabric Drawer:

  • Looking for drawers with a pattern? We have several pattern fabric drawers available, be sure to check them out
  • Inside Dimensions: 11-inch height by 10.25-inch wide by 10.25-inch deep, Material: non-woven polypropylene
  • Multiple colors provide maximum flexibility and style. Use one color or mix and match to perfectly coordinate your space

