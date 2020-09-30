Fresh Amazon low strikes Zinus’ Adrian Full Platform Bed at $173 (Reg. $250)

Amazon is offering the Zinus Adrian Full Platform Bed for $173 shipped. That’s $77 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $28. This full-sized platform bed boasts a stylish wood-paneled headboard that’s bound to class up a bedroom. It’s ready to support 500-pounds of weight and stands 41.5-inches tall once the headboard has been attached. A wood-slatted base means that you won’t have to invest in a box spring, helping keep overall cost low. Zinus backs this bed frame with a 5-year warranty. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Today’s savings leave you with more than enough left over to snag Winsome’s Henry Nightstand at $48. The styling will nicely pair with the bed frame above and it has a storage cabinet that’s great for hiding clutter that would otherwise accumulate. Rated 4+ stars by more than 3,100 Amazon shoppers.

Oh, and in case you missed it, Amazon’s Rivet Campbell Media Console has fallen to $98.50. This piece of furniture has been averaging $280, providing you with $181 in savings. It features a mid-century modern aesthetic and an abundance of storage perfect for helping keep your space tidy.

Zinus Adrian Full Platform Bed features:

Bed frame dimensions – 54″ W x 76.7″ L x 12″ H | Weight limit – 500 lbs. | Height with headboard – 41.5” H | Space between slats – 3.5”

Easy to assemble and no box spring needed | Worry free 5 year warranty

Wood frame and strong wood slat mattress support for increased mattress life

