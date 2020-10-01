Ray-Ban, Persol, more from $20 during Hautelook’s Sunglass Flash Sale

Hautelook’s Sunglass Sale offers deals from $20 including Ray-Ban, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Chloe, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $100 or more. One of the most notable deals from this event is the Ray-Ban Mirrored Metal Aviator Sunglasses that are currently on sale for $100, which is $80 off the original rate. These sunglasses are gender neutral, which means anyone can style them and you can find them in three different color options. They also feature 100% UV protection and can be worn throughout any season. Plus, this style can be worn with casual, dress, or workout wear. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!