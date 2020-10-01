Just $20 will snag Kingston’s 120GB 2.5-inch Internal SSD (2020 low)

Oct. 1st 2020

$20
0

Amazon is offering the Kingston 120GB A400 2.5-inch Internal Solid-State Drive for $19.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 20% off what it’s been fetching there and is a match for the lowest 2020 price we have tracked. While the storage capacity of this drive may be on the smaller side, it’s a solid option for speeding up your operating system or creating a fast external solution. Unlike conventional HDDs, this solid-state solution has no moving parts, drastically reducing the chances of mechanical failure. Buyers can anticipate 500MB/s performance, which is several times faster than standard HDDs. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Update 10/1 @ 1:43 PM: Amazon is offering the Gigabyte AORUS 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $159.99 shipped. Down more than 10% at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ratings are slim here, but Gigabyte is well-reviewed overall.

Believe it or not, today’s savings nearly cover ORICO’s External Enclosure at $8. Pairing this with your new drive will give you extremely fast external storage for a remarkably low overall price. It’s supported across all major operating systems including Windows, macOS, and Linux.

And while we’re talking external solid-state drives, did you see Western Digital’s new SanDisk Extreme lineup? There are two tiers, the best of which delivers 2,000MB/s read and write speeds over USB-C. No matter which option you pick, both deal double the performance seen in the previous generation. Swing by our launch coverage to learn more.

Kingston A400 Solid-State Drive features:

  • Fast start up, loading and file transfers
  • More reliable and durable than a hard drive
  • Multiple capacities with space for applications or a hard drive replacement

